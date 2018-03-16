5849 Murphy Way

Premier Estate Lot In Malibu! This Malibu Dream home is ready to be built on this panoramic ocean view lot in one of Malibu's most sought after neighborhoods. Huge Profit Potential - Future Estate will be worth $20 million dollars! Architectural designs by Archive Design Group to build a state-of-the-art 8,459 sq. ft. Contemporary California Rustic home with guesthouse, pool house and infinity pool looking over the Pacific Ocean. Home was designed with the perfect balance of indoor - outdoor living and to capitalize on the stunning views of the Pacific, Point Dume and Sunset views. Owners will deliver property with Coastal Development Permit and Planning Approval and are open to building the home for the buyer at an additional cost. You can start building at close of escrow! Best lot in Malibu for a Developer to make tremendous /millions of dollars profit or perfect lot for the buyer looking to build a private ocean view state of the art estate .



