在售 - Beverly Hills, CA, United States - ¥56,988,722
免费询盘

Beverly Hills, CA, 90210 - United States

606 N Oakhurst Dr

约¥56,988,722
原货币价格 $8,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5198
    平方英尺

房产描述

Discover luxury & tranquility in this newly remodeled custom estate. Located in the prime Beverly Hills Flats, this home embodies the finest style, substance, & warmth. Enter into the enchanting formal foyer framed by the distinctive solid walnut curved staircase. White oak floors run throughout the home while wood-cased windows fill every room with light. Public rooms on the main level include formal living room, family room, formal dining room, office/library, & gourmet kitchen with Poliform walnut cabinetry, carrera marble counter tops, professional appliances, & breakfast area. Maid's suite downstairs & upstairs 2 family bdrm suites & the incredible master suite with vaulted & beamed ceilings, limestone double-sided fireplace, sitting room, terrace, dual walk-in closets, & serene marble bath. The backyard offers incredible space for entertaining with ipe wood deck, 16 ft firepit, oversized built-in BBQ & bar, pool & spa with water features, & detached pool house/cabana with bath.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-292078

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Beverly Hills South
3102733113

周边设施

周边设施
