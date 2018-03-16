高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hollywood, FL, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Hollywood, FL, 33019 - United States

845 Meridian Ln

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5063
    平方英尺

房产描述

Enjoy one of the largest and most preferred layouts in the Grand Harbor Estates section of Harbor Islands. This stunning two story smart home features 6 bedroom, 4 bathrooms and 1 half bath, volume ceilings, surround sound speakers, gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line Sub Zero and Thermador stainless steel appliances, a double oven with new hood, wine cooler, granite countertops, resurfaced white cabinets, impact windows, electric dimmers, a formal dining room and a 3 car garage. The outdoors are perfect for entertaining with beautiful landscaping, a recently resurfaced heated pool and an outdoor shower. The gated Harbor Islands community includes private marina, tennis courts, club house and more.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10378416

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Mann
7868776201

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Jonathan Mann
7868776201

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_