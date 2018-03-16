9472 Bay Dr

Great opportunity to own this waterfront home on the most desirable street in Surfside! Enjoy views of your sparkling pool and the bay from your open and airy living and dining room. This home is made for entertaining, with a spacious wood deck overlooking the water. This 3 bed 2 bath home features an open modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and gas range stove. Updated bathrooms, wood and terrazzo floors, and hurricane impact windows complete this contemporary residence, just a short walk from Bal Harbour shops, restaurants, the ocean, and more!



