在售 - Surfside, FL, United States - ¥11,087,300
Surfside, FL, 33154 - United States

9472 Bay Dr

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2388
    平方英尺

房产描述

Great opportunity to own this waterfront home on the most desirable street in Surfside! Enjoy views of your sparkling pool and the bay from your open and airy living and dining room. This home is made for entertaining, with a spacious wood deck overlooking the water. This 3 bed 2 bath home features an open modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and gas range stove. Updated bathrooms, wood and terrazzo floors, and hurricane impact windows complete this contemporary residence, just a short walk from Bal Harbour shops, restaurants, the ocean, and more!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: A10374967

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Danny Hertzberg
3055051950

