高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chicago, IL, United States - ¥18,975,122
免费询盘

Chicago, IL, 60614 - United States

2355 North Commonwealth Avenue Unit 1

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5150
    平方英尺

房产描述

Location, Location, location! This exquisite 5,150 sqft coop is in a boutique Benjamin Marshall building over looking the park. Fully renovated, this gracious home offers a perfect blend of classic architectural details and tasteful updates. The entertaining space includes an oversized living room with fireplace & ornate plaster ceiling. The equally spacious dining room opens into a breakfast room, providing room to expand when entertaining. Other pluses include a walnut paneled library and a sunroom. The newer butler's pantry and kitchen have radiant heated floors; they adjoin the family room. There are 4 en suite bedrooms including a master with opulent marble bath, dressing suite and private office. Other features include in-unit laundry, zoned SpacePak a/c, and an additional 660 sqft of secure lobby level storage (including a cedar closet, a workshop, a storage room & a wine cellar). Building amenities include an elevator, a live-in custodian and a private 2-car garage.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 09806966

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jennifer Ames
3124407525

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jennifer Ames
3124407525

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_