在售 - Chanhassen, MN, United States - ¥7,143,389
Chanhassen, MN, 55331 - United States

3648 Landings Drive

约¥7,143,389
原货币价格 $1,127,500
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 4732
    平方英尺 (0.36 英亩)

房产描述

Welcome to Creek Hill Custom Homes' latest model in Minnewashta Landings. Farmhouse-inspired 2-sty w/front porch is light & bright & exudes casual elegance! 4,760 sq ft of custom finishes + gorgeous screen porch with fireplace overlooks private, wooded back yard. Super cool look with black windows (inside & out), crisp white siding & standing-seam metal roof details. Features include: 5" white oak flrs, wood beams, walk-out level w/full bar, spacious mud room, huge window & gorgeous views!

MLS ID: 4893421

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Burnet
代理经纪:
Erik Myhran
9524733000

