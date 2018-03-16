高端地产新闻
在售 - Woodland, MN, United States - ¥11,086,666
Woodland, MN, 55391 - United States

3103 Maplewood Road

约¥11,086,666
原货币价格 $1,749,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 5 半卫)
  • 8816
    平方英尺 (2.164 英亩)

房产描述

Classic Steiner Koppelman perfectly tucked into picturesque 2+ acre lot in sought after Woodland with exceptional privacy. Hand crafted architectural details, rich wood tones, soaring volume, cottage style kitchen, large main floor owner's wing, exercise rm and one-of-a-kind indoor swimming pool. Walk/bike to shopping/restaurants. Award winning Mtka schools. Swimming pool rm design concepts available to make this space really something spectacular! FSF taken from blueprints.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 4893458

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Burnet
代理经纪:
Bruce Birkeland
6129258405

