3103 Maplewood Road

Classic Steiner Koppelman perfectly tucked into picturesque 2+ acre lot in sought after Woodland with exceptional privacy. Hand crafted architectural details, rich wood tones, soaring volume, cottage style kitchen, large main floor owner's wing, exercise rm and one-of-a-kind indoor swimming pool. Walk/bike to shopping/restaurants. Award winning Mtka schools. Swimming pool rm design concepts available to make this space really something spectacular! FSF taken from blueprints.



