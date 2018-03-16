高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kailua, HI, United States - ¥34,814,122
免费询盘

Kailua, HI, 96734 - United States

11 Kailuana Place

约¥34,814,122
原货币价格 $5,495,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7340
    平方英尺

房产描述

Picturesque ocean, mountain, coastline & Mokulua Island views abound from this sprawling oceanfront estate of approximately 42,129 sq ft. An expansive 5 bdrm residence w/ pool pavilion & caretaker's qtrs is ideally located on a quiet cul de sac setting. Large wrap around lanais adjoin a refreshing tiled pool w/waterfall & tropical landscaping. With over 114 linear feet of ocean frontage, this estate spanning from street to ocean offers incredible value & opportunity. Wake each morning to magical sunrises & celebrate each passing day w/ those legendary moonlit nights that Kailua is known for...

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 201724665

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Tracy Allen
8085936415

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties
代理经纪:
Tracy Allen
8085936415

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_