在售 - Huntleigh, MO, United States - ¥91,866,200
Huntleigh, MO, 63131 - United States

1740 North Geyer Road

约¥91,866,200
原货币价格 $14,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 67.87
    英亩

房产描述

A rare opportunity in the City of Huntleigh located just a mile from Plaza Frontenac. This 68-acre equestrian estate includes a 4,500 sq. ft. home, caretaker/farmhouse, barns, multiple pastures, practice polo field & incredible views & topography. The property is surrounded by large estates, including homes on Squires Lane, Bridle Ridge Lane, Huntleigh Manor Lane & Radnor Road. Property is being sold with all improvements in "as is" condition. It can be divided with a combination of residential 3-acre & 2-acre zoning. The property is also accessible to the Ladue/Huntleigh bridle trails. Boundary and topographical surveys are available. The property includes 1710 N Geyer.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17091432

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
John Ryan
3149938000

