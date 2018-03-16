高端地产新闻
在售 - Ladue, MO, United States - ¥21,541,040
Ladue, MO, 63124 - United States

8 Edgewood Road

约¥21,541,040
原货币价格 $3,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (6 全卫, 4 半卫)
  • 7754
    平方英尺 (1.52 英亩)

房产描述

Amazing 7,800 sq. ft. home is totally recreated for today's lifestyle while conserving impressive historic elements - the grand front hall showcases the original stone front exterior with the addition of 24' cathedral ceiling, 61' gallery hall & main staircase. Reclaimed elements mix with sophisticated finishes & high-end appliances: marble, slate, SubZero, Kohler. Stunning living room features a 6'x7' stone fireplace alcove with 5' depth, beamed ceiling, a mix of paneling & plaster finish on the walls, hardwood floors & French doors to sunroom. Marble kitchen with white plaster ceiling & walls opens to the dining room, garden room, family room, 2nd staircase, informal entry & downstairs to the wine room. Luxurious master suite with beamed cathedral ceiling, white marble bath & His & Her closets. 3 additional bedroom suites with marble baths, plus separate bedroom suite 5 with deck located off of the great room. Office. 3-car garage & cubbies. Beautiful gardens, lawn & croquet pitch.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17090708

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
分部：
Coldwell Banker Gundaker
代理经纪:
John Ryan
3149938000

