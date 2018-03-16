Naples, 34102 - United States

房产描述

This extraordinarily deep Port Royal estate property allows privacy from its access along Nelson's Walk and permits strategic long water views over verdant rear lawns to Naples Bay. Wrapped in this remarkable setting, the comfortable residence has been the year-round sanctuary of one of Naples' most iconic families. Please call for an appointment to view the house and grounds. Experience the exciting water views and the serenity that a property of this size encourages. Port Royal Club membership eligibility.