在售 - Naples, United States - ¥71,433,890
Naples, 34102 - United States

约¥71,433,890
原货币价格 $11,275,000
独立家庭住宅

This extraordinarily deep Port Royal estate property allows privacy from its access along Nelson's Walk and permits strategic long water views over verdant rear lawns to Naples Bay. Wrapped in this remarkable setting, the comfortable residence has been the year-round sanctuary of one of Naples' most iconic families. Please call for an appointment to view the house and grounds. Experience the exciting water views and the serenity that a property of this size encourages. Port Royal Club membership eligibility.

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

MLS ID: 1711271155258673

分部：
William Raveis Real Estate
代理经纪:
Richard G. Prebish, II
239-357-6628

