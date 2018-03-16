高端地产新闻
在售 - Santa Barbara, United States - ¥10,738,842
Santa Barbara, 93103 - United States

1416-1418 Alta Vista Rd

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
其他

房产描述

City/ocean view duplex. Close to downtown yet above the city to capture terrific views. Both 2 story units are spacious, have storage galore, & their own 2 car garage. Both units have floorplans w/ 2 bedroom on the level w/ the living areas & a 3rd bedroom w/ own bath at the ground level w/ the garage. The 3rd bedroom is ideal if one has a teen, wants a home office, or desires renting it separate from the main part of the duplex. 1418 has approx. 900 sq ft view deck. You can bask in the sun, watch sailboats at the harbor, or stay covered & enjoy eating al fresco. 1416 also has a view deck & is occupied by long term tenant at a low rent. This is a rare opportunity to buy such a large duplex. Owner may consider carrying some financing.

上市日期: 2017年11月27日

MLS ID: F1711271440700002

联系方式

分部：
Village Properties Realtors
代理经纪:
Lynette Naour
(805) 681-8800

周边设施

周边设施
