1416-1418 Alta Vista Rd

房产描述

City/ocean view duplex. Close to downtown yet above the city to capture terrific views. Both 2 story units are spacious, have storage galore, & their own 2 car garage. Both units have floorplans w/ 2 bedroom on the level w/ the living areas & a 3rd bedroom w/ own bath at the ground level w/ the garage. The 3rd bedroom is ideal if one has a teen, wants a home office, or desires renting it separate from the main part of the duplex. 1418 has approx. 900 sq ft view deck. You can bask in the sun, watch sailboats at the harbor, or stay covered & enjoy eating al fresco. 1416 also has a view deck & is occupied by long term tenant at a low rent. This is a rare opportunity to buy such a large duplex. Owner may consider carrying some financing.