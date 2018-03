房产描述

Built w/old world craftsmanship & inspired by Tuscan architecture, this masterpiece will envelop you w/comfort & elegance. Gracious indoor/outdoor entertaining made easy w/fluid floorplan & exquisite amenities. Enormous walled & gated courtyard,3car garage, & carport. Worthington Valley locale w/70+ac,tax friendly conserv.easement,perfect for a horse farm or vineyard.