在售 - Scottsdale, AZ, United States - ¥11,087,300
Desert Mountain, Scottsdale, AZ, 85262 - United States

9220 E Bajada Road

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室
  • 4000
    平方英尺 (38.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

Desert Mountain contemporary with valley, mountain, and sunset views has a perfect open floorplan, style, and size. And it's the lowest priced new construction truly custom home on an interior lot. From the foyer look across the living area, patio, pool & spa, and out to valley and sunset views. Make your custom selections prior to groundbreaking. Enjoy the proximity to the main gate entrance to Desert Mountain while having unobstructed views of Black Mountain and cities beyond and amazing sunsets. Popson Construction is the design / builder; see their quality in two other homes under construction.

房产特征

  • 地毯
  • 门卫
  • 双层玻璃窗户
  • 微波炉
  • 燃气采暖燃料
  • 景观
  • 平台
  • 水疗按摩浴缸
  • 烧烤区
  • 壁炉
  • 空调
  • 冰箱
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月25日

MLS ID: 5691910

联系方式

分部：
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties
代理经纪:
Judith Acino

周边设施

