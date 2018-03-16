1650 Butler Creek Rd

Welcome to The Butler Creek Ranch located in picturesque Ashland, Oregon!This property provides a wonderful combination of elegance and utility. The amenities include a 7,235 SQFT estate home, guest house, expansive equipment and storage facility with shop and RV garage. With a total of 82 acres, the property features 75 acres of gently sloping, south facing pasture with irrigation rights. Overlooking the city of Ashland, the property includes great views of Pilot Rock, Mt Ashland and the sprawling Rogue Valley. This is truly a majestic property!Located 5 miles to downtown Ashland, 2 miles to Interstate-5 and 16 miles to the Rogue Valley International Airport, this rural property also has a very convenient location. The property has historically produced grass hay and is completely high-fenced to keep the deer and elk out. The gently sloping topography provides good drainage during the winter but is still usable for farming or grazing animals. The possible uses for this property include hay production, vineyard, equestrian, grazing pasture and more! The entire property features great views of the valley below and the surrounding mountains. Irrigation is supplied for 75 acres by the Talent Irrigation District.The estate home is beautifully crafted and has established landscaping that provides a stately feeling without hindering the incredible views. Built in 2002, the home is an entertainer's dream with an elegant main living area that has 19 foot vaulted ceilings, fireplace, light and bright windows and more. The kitchen is a chef?s delight with large island, granite counters, hickory cabinets, large walk-in pantry and quality appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf cook-top. The kitchen is large and open with a comfortable flow, abundant cabinet space and ample drawers. Maybe the best feature is the stunning view from the kitchen window across the upper pasture and Ashland foothills with their unique character and rock outcroppings! The large breakfast nook has beautiful views of surrounding pasture and mountains as well. Adjacent to the living room is the formal dining room which provides ample space for entertaining or family gatherings. The sprawling master suite consists of a large bedroom, pool room and hobby/craft room plus a unique and spacious master bathroom. The bedroom features a tray ceiling, French doors to the patio and great views. The pool room includes an ?Endless Pool? and hot-tub. The master bathroom features a huge walk in shower with dual shower heads, on either side of the walk-in shower are his-and-hers vanities with granite counters. There are multiple closets within the master suite for all the storage needs. Outside is a beautiful covered patio with fire pit.The large office includes a half bathroom, dedicated exterior entrance and a walk-in fire vault. Completing the main level is the den/library which features built-in shelving on two walls and could also make a great media room. Upstairs you will find a large second living or recreational space, a loft area, large covered balcony with incredible views of Mt. Ashland and a workout room (could easily be a 4thbedroom). There are two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms that round out the upstairs. The home features a Lutron lighting system, multiple zones for heating and cooling, and in-floor radiant heat. Attached to the main level is an oversized 3-car garage. Throughout the home you will find no lack of storage. Downstairs (not included in the SQFT of the home) is a large shop and an incredible amount of storage space. The shop has a double garage door for vehicles or large projects, a full bathroom and is plumbed for air. There is a second fire vault in the basement as well. The guest house is also built in 2002 and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a 1,268 SQFT floor plan. The home is conveniently located near the shop. This home could be great for a caretaker or continue to be used as a rental or vacation rental. The 17,000+ SQFT ranch building includes a shop space, enclosed RV and toy parking, equipment parking, and hay storage. This building could easily be retrofitted for a number of uses. The approx. dimensions are 150? by 115?. The building features a metal roof and metal siding. The property is located at the end of Butler Creek Rd and is very quiet. The custom automatic gate provides security and is very stately. The paved drive leads you to an impressive drive-through portico at the front entry. There is RV parking near the main home (in addition to the enclosed RV parking at the ranch building). The amenities of this property and home are extensive.Ashland is one of most well-known towns in the Pacific Northwest. Known for attractions such as the Oregon Shakespeare festival, abundant restaurants and charming culture. Ashland is also a staging point for all kinds of outdoor recreational activities which include Mt. Ashland Ski Resort, world class hiking, the majestic Rogue River, many mountain lakes for camping, fishing, boating and water sports plus Crater Lake National Park! Additionally, you are just a couple hours drive from the Pacific Ocean. This is truly a great property for the discerning buyer!