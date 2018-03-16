Tours, 37000 - France

A lovely 19th century castle in a good condition with lots of authentic elements.The large hall, the 2 receptionrooms, the study and the 6 bedrooms on the first floor have all parquet on the floor and pannelling against the walls. In all the rooms there are stone or marble fireplaces. The big windows let in a lot of light. A big hall and a beautiful wooden staircase is in the centre of the castle. on the right side we find the staircase for the servants leading to the second floor wher we find again 6 bedrooms with original tiles on the floor. The bedrooms have all a good size and the bathrooms are well done.On the groundfloor is a large professionnal kitchen. Two wine cellars under the castle host also the heating system. The park is planted with old trees. The swimmingpool is in the front of the castle at 50m of the chateau.At the back of the castle we find all the outbuilings with the stalls, two guesthouses, garages, storage rooms, a barn and the former wine press rooms. The castle is in fact an ald wine castle. On the property there is still a smaal wineyard and the owner possesses a wine lable with the name of the castle. The forest is on a steep hill that leads to the prairies ideal for horses. 5 horse boxes are at the back of the courtyard of the outbuidings.