在售 - Angers, France - ¥9,996,991
免费询盘

Angers, 49100 - France

约¥9,996,991
原货币价格 €1,284,000

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 7535
    平方英尺

房产描述

This 19th century castle, Napoleon style, is situated 30 minutes from Angers. It is surrounded by a beautiful park of 100000m2 with old trees.We think that this property is very well suited to develop a hotel business.The castle offers approximately 800m2 on 3 floors with the possibility to have 15 bedrooms. The castle is in a good condition and has still kept its authenticity with original painted beamed ceilings, parquet floors, panneling, wall paintings.The 4 large receptionrooms and the bedrooms as well are very lightfull because of the high windows and the high ceilings (4m50!) In the garden we find the original outbuildings with the former horsestables to be restored. A large building with professional kitchens offers an ideal place for weddings. The whole land is constructible. An ideal possibility to built guesthouses, gÃ®tes etc. We think that this property, situated in the Loire Valley is unique and ready to be exploited as a touristic activity.

MLS ID: CH-65095

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES PROPRIETES etamp; CHATEAUX
代理经纪:
BARNES PROPRIETES etamp; CHATEAUX
+33 (0)1 85 34 70 64

