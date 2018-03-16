高端地产新闻
在售 - Cannes, France - ¥10,277,280
Cannes, 06400 - France

约¥10,277,280
原货币价格 €1,320,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1314
    平方英尺

房产描述

In a dominant position in La Croix-des-Gardes, in a residential area with natural parks, 1 510 sq.ft (140 sq.m) restructured villa, includes living room, independent equipped kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a shower room. A beautiful roof top terrace with sea view. The villa is settled on a plot of 10 225 sq.ft (950 sq.m) with swimming pool, pool house, an independent studio and a garden with views of the Alps. Close to LycÃ©e Stanislas, natural park for hiking, 18 minutes walk from the Palais des Festivals and Croisette.

MLS ID: M-65038

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

周边设施

