高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Le Cannet, France - ¥7,318,669
免费询盘

Le Cannet, 06110 - France

约¥7,318,669
原货币价格 €940,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1830
    平方英尺

房产描述

In a natural environment near the old village of Le Cannet, 1 829 sq.ft (170 sq.m) modern villa with a 10 763 sq.ft garden and swimming-pool. The villa features a living room with fireplace with large windows bays, an open-plan equipped kitchen, a master bedroom with bathroom. First floor, three bedrooms, an office room, a bathroom. A hall with access to a large terrace of 376 sq.ft (35 sq.m). A large basement features a laundry, a wine cellar and 322 sq.ft (30 sq.m) room. Home automation, floor heating and cooling by heat pump.5 minutes walking to the City Hall of Le Cannet, schools, shops and Bus station, 5 minutes to the center of Cannes.

MLS ID: M-62259

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_