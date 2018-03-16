Princes Tower, 97 Rotherhithe Street, London, SE16

房产描述

A stunning three bedroom apartment with fantastic views of the River Thames, Tower bridge and the City.



The apartment benefits from a unique art deco style window which overhangs the river and provides a seating area that offers unique views down the river towards Tower Bridge. The large reception room is open-plan and includes a well equipped kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows with a door opening out to a west facing balcony. All three bedrooms are good sized doubles with the master bedroom benefitting from an en suite bathroom and a south-facing views. There is a spacious hallway on entering the flat with a guest bathroom and two storage cupboards. The apartment has been finished to a high specification throughout, creating a very modern feel.

Princes Tower is located in the ever popular Rotherhithe Village; local amenities include the historical Mayflower pub, The Brunel Museum, Kings Stairs Gardens and the Watch house coffee shop. The area benefits from great transport links with Rotherhithe (London overground), Bermondsey (Jubilee line) and Canada Water (Jubilee line and London overground) just a few minutes walk away.

Stunning river views

Balcony

Secure underground parking

Excellent condition

Large reception room

Share of freehold

Rotherhithe Village



