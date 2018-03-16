高端地产新闻
在售 - United Kingdom - ¥15,900,708
W2 - United Kingdom

Hyde Park Place, London, W2

约¥15,900,708
原货币价格 £1,800,000
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1090
    平方英尺

房产描述

Opposite Hyde Park and moments from Marble Arch,
Oxford Street and Park Lane in a period conversion on
the ground floor.

A stunning three bedroom south facing period conversion with high ceilings and direct views of Hyde Park. This newly refurbished and beautifully presented property comprises three bedrooms, two bathroons (one ensuite), spacious reception room and a fully integrated modern kitchen and benefits from an abdundance of storage space. This property has no forward chain.
A convenient location across the road from Hyde Park and with excellent transport links nearby, such as Paddington (Heathrow Express, London
underground and overground), Marble Arch
and Lancaster Gate (Central line) and Bond Street (Jubilee line).
Share of Freehold
Residents Parking
Modern & Excellent Decoration
3 Bedrooms
1 Reception Room
1 Bathroom

联系方式

经纪公司：
Cluttons LLP
代理经纪:
Hyde Park
+44 (0) 20 7262 2226

_