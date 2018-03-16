Hyde Park Place, London, W2

房产描述

Opposite Hyde Park and moments from Marble Arch,

Oxford Street and Park Lane in a period conversion on

the ground floor.



A stunning three bedroom south facing period conversion with high ceilings and direct views of Hyde Park. This newly refurbished and beautifully presented property comprises three bedrooms, two bathroons (one ensuite), spacious reception room and a fully integrated modern kitchen and benefits from an abdundance of storage space. This property has no forward chain.

A convenient location across the road from Hyde Park and with excellent transport links nearby, such as Paddington (Heathrow Express, London

underground and overground), Marble Arch

and Lancaster Gate (Central line) and Bond Street (Jubilee line).

Share of Freehold

Residents Parking

Modern & Excellent Decoration

3 Bedrooms

1 Reception Room

1 Bathroom



