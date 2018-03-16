高端地产新闻
在售 - Jersey City, United States - ¥8,546,724
Jersey City, 07310 - United States

20 Newport Parkway, Unit 315

约¥8,546,724
原货币价格 $1,349,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1545
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Rare to market duplex with eastern exposure. This spectacular home has New York City and Hudson River views. The full gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a nice breakfast bar. The large-sized master bedroom has en-suite master bath. Hardwood floors throughout and an in-unit washer dryer rounds out your perfect new home. All amenities included: 24 7 concierge, fitness center, Jacuzzi, sauna, stream room, resident lounge, conference room, playroom and a roof deck with amazing NYC River views! Conveniently located between the Hoboken and Newport PATH, ferry, light rail, Newport Mall and the Newport Green Park. Parking is available for rent.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 170020151

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Scott Waldman
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
