2628 Lakeshore Drive

房产描述

Lake Michigan, excellently designed and decorated, completely rebuilt mid-century modern Lake home with an unprecedented 285' of Lake frontage. From the beautifully finished exterior that is enhanced by the natural landscaping, with a great outdoor lake view area that leads to an amazing staircase and decks down to the water's edge. The completely redone interior has a cutting edge decor that yet feels relaxed and inviting and perfectly frames the amazing panoramic Lake Michigan views. The sleek gourmet kitchen, high end appliances and fully outfitted Butler's Pantry makes cooking a dream. The lovely master suite and bath pampers the owner again with amazing Lake Michigan views. The home is rounded out with 3 guest bedrooms and 2 guest baths that are located in a separate wing.