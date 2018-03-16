高端地产新闻
在售 - Fennville, MI, United States - ¥13,938,320
免费询盘

Fennville, MI, 49408 - United States

2628 Lakeshore Drive

约¥13,938,320
原货币价格 $2,200,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2600
    平方英尺 (1.18 英亩)

房产描述

Lake Michigan, excellently designed and decorated, completely rebuilt mid-century modern Lake home with an unprecedented 285' of Lake frontage. From the beautifully finished exterior that is enhanced by the natural landscaping, with a great outdoor lake view area that leads to an amazing staircase and decks down to the water's edge. The completely redone interior has a cutting edge decor that yet feels relaxed and inviting and perfectly frames the amazing panoramic Lake Michigan views. The sleek gourmet kitchen, high end appliances and fully outfitted Butler's Pantry makes cooking a dream. The lovely master suite and bath pampers the owner again with amazing Lake Michigan views. The home is rounded out with 3 guest bedrooms and 2 guest baths that are located in a separate wing.

上市日期: 2017年11月23日

MLS ID: 17057034

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Saugatuck-Douglas
代理经纪:
Dick Waskin
(616)218-3191

周边设施

周边设施
