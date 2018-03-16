高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Covington, LA, United States - ¥8,743,128
免费询盘

Covington, LA, 70433 - United States

214 E 15th Avenue

约¥8,743,128
原货币价格 $1,380,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5271
    平方英尺

房产描述

STUNNING Hayes Towne inspired 5 bed 5 1/2 bath custom home in the Heart of Old Covington.Bonus suite with full bath.Office,upstairs playroom with built in toy chest,heated pool with hot tub and large covered patio with fireplace,Spanish Cedar doors,great for entertaining,soaring ceilings with reclaimed Cypress doors/beams,heart of pine wood flooring and one of a kind brick inside and out.Marble counters,custom cabinets,wet bar,stainless appliances.Security system with cameras,surround sound,A MUST SEE!

上市日期: 2017年11月25日

MLS ID: 2133203

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_