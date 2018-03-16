214 E 15th Avenue

房产描述

STUNNING Hayes Towne inspired 5 bed 5 1/2 bath custom home in the Heart of Old Covington.Bonus suite with full bath.Office,upstairs playroom with built in toy chest,heated pool with hot tub and large covered patio with fireplace,Spanish Cedar doors,great for entertaining,soaring ceilings with reclaimed Cypress doors/beams,heart of pine wood flooring and one of a kind brick inside and out.Marble counters,custom cabinets,wet bar,stainless appliances.Security system with cameras,surround sound,A MUST SEE!