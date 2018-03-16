高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Chatham, MA, United States - ¥10,637,472
免费询盘

Chatham, MA, 02633 - United States

1711 Old Queen Anne Road

约¥10,637,472
原货币价格 $1,679,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5121
    平方英尺 (2.3 英亩)

房产描述

Spectacular waterfront home in Chatham! This exquisite and roomy home sits on more than 2 acres on Youngs Pond a/k/a Mill Pond with serene views of the pond and conservation lands beyond. Over 340 pond front! Birds and wildlife abound. Boasts a welcoming front porch overlooking beautifully landscaped front yard. Open and bright floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, walls of windows for those fabulous views! Many custom features, security system, etc. First floor master en suite with private laundry and walk in closets, spacious second floor has a second master en suite and three more large bedrooms and second floor laundry. Finished walk out lower level with many bonuses and surprises! Lower level square footage NOT included in total square footage of approximately 5121. Surrounded in quality! So much to see to be appreciated!

MLS ID: 21716961

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kinlin Grover Real Estate
代理经纪:
Terrie Borden
508-432-8800X28

联系方式

经纪公司：
Kinlin Grover Real Estate
代理经纪:
Terrie Borden
508-432-8800X28

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_