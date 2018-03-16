1711 Old Queen Anne Road

Spectacular waterfront home in Chatham! This exquisite and roomy home sits on more than 2 acres on Youngs Pond a/k/a Mill Pond with serene views of the pond and conservation lands beyond. Over 340 pond front! Birds and wildlife abound. Boasts a welcoming front porch overlooking beautifully landscaped front yard. Open and bright floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, walls of windows for those fabulous views! Many custom features, security system, etc. First floor master en suite with private laundry and walk in closets, spacious second floor has a second master en suite and three more large bedrooms and second floor laundry. Finished walk out lower level with many bonuses and surprises! Lower level square footage NOT included in total square footage of approximately 5121. Surrounded in quality! So much to see to be appreciated!