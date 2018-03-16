117 Windswept

Beautiful, NEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME, in CRESSA, Portola Springs. This home offers an open, spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a large LOFT/BONUS ROOM. Gorgeous White Oak HARDWOOD flooring downstairs, upgraded carpet upstairs and custom paint & window covering through-out. Chefs Kitchen features contemporary Caesarstone countertops, stunning glass tile full back splash, large center island, walk-in pantry and Bosch appliances; cooktop, microwave, oven & dishwasher. White Shaker cabinets through-out home. Downstairs bedroom and bath with upgraded finishes. Generous Master Suite, master bath with beautiful upgraded Ceasarstone countertops, double sinks, soaking tub, 12 X 24 inch Ceramic shower surround and flooring. Upstairs laundry. Two car garage with storage area.Professionally landscaped with gorgeous large 18 X 36 modern tiles and mature plants.Cressa of Portola Springs offers resort style living with community pools, softball & soccer fields, tennis & volleyball courts, parks, BBQ & picnic area. Be the first to enjoy this highly upgraded, never lived-in, residence