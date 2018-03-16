高端地产新闻
在售 - Vancouver, Canada - ¥12,730,076
免费询盘

Vancouver, V5P 3A3 - Canada

5449 Dumfries St

约¥12,730,076
原货币价格 $2,009,293
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3099
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful craftsman home on quiet tree lined street Craftsman home on quiet tree lined street just 2 blocks from Kensington Park & community centre. This home was completely rebuilt from the studs out & a 3rd floor was all added in 2012 making this home effectively 7 years new. Main floor feat. a roomy open concept floorplan with wide plank brushed oak floors, stunning white kitchen & island with telephone desk. There is also a separate family room, pantry, gorgeous powder room & plenty of storage. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths & separate laundry room. The beautiful master suite has a walk in closet, glass rain shower & soaker tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious enough for king size beds. Downstairs are 2 separate 1 bed suites each with their own entrance, shared laundry & foyer. This oversized 40 X 122 lot feat. a sunny West facing back yard with stamped concrete entertaining terrace. There is also a spacious 3 car garage with access for storage in the attic for all your toys.

上市日期: 2017年11月25日

MLS ID: R2233804

联系方式

分部：
Re/Max Select Properties
代理经纪:
Patrick Weeks
(604)803-9335

周边设施

周边设施
