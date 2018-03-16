5449 Dumfries St

房产描述

Beautiful craftsman home on quiet tree lined street Craftsman home on quiet tree lined street just 2 blocks from Kensington Park & community centre. This home was completely rebuilt from the studs out & a 3rd floor was all added in 2012 making this home effectively 7 years new. Main floor feat. a roomy open concept floorplan with wide plank brushed oak floors, stunning white kitchen & island with telephone desk. There is also a separate family room, pantry, gorgeous powder room & plenty of storage. Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths & separate laundry room. The beautiful master suite has a walk in closet, glass rain shower & soaker tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious enough for king size beds. Downstairs are 2 separate 1 bed suites each with their own entrance, shared laundry & foyer. This oversized 40 X 122 lot feat. a sunny West facing back yard with stamped concrete entertaining terrace. There is also a spacious 3 car garage with access for storage in the attic for all your toys.