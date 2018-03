房产描述

1403 Patricia St A delightfully renovated home built in 1953, on a large 6150sf corner lot. 3BR/3BA with an open floor plan and fantastic outdoor patio. An additional family room at the rear faces the heated pool and spa area. Spanish tile roof, beautiful mature landscaping, central air, Saltillo tile, multiple French doors, laundry/utility room as well as a carport and additional off street parking make this home one you have to see!