在售 - Campbell River, Canada - ¥7,242,129
Campbell River, V9H 1L6 - Canada

3777 S Island Hwy

约¥7,242,129
原货币价格 $1,143,085
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2667
    平方英尺

房产描述

Custom built Craftsman Style West Coast Contemporary Custom built Craftsman Style West Coast Contemporary home built by master carpenter. Your family and friends will be impressed by the detailed wood finishing and quality materials used to finish this home. Massive chefs kitchen with wolf propane stove and stainless appliances, a large island, pantry and tons of cabinets plus three sinks so everyone can when preparing your meals. There are three bedrooms up including a spacious master and 2 other graciously sized bedrooms plus a huge laundry/hobby room. In floor radiant hot water heat feels so nice and warm. There is a 1232 square foot detached 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom suite for summer guests or additional income plus a detached workshop that could be for your home based business or a studio or could be for all your toys...the options are unlimited. CR-4 Zoning allows for a bed and breakfast or home based business. The property is almost half an acre of walk on waterfront property located in a desirable South Campbell River location. Take in the view of the Coastal Mountains and amazing ocean view, and marine life right from your dining room table. Eagles, whales, seals, frequent these waters. Launch your paddle board, kayak or small boat and enjoy the West Coast from your own beach, or try your hand at salmon or cod fishing right out front of your home.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 433379

联系方式

分部：
RealPro
代理经纪:
Paul Stapley
(250)286-1877

周边设施

