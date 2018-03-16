高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Washington Crossing, PA, United States - ¥9,503,400
免费询盘

Washington Crossing, PA, 18977 - United States

1102 Washington Crossing Road

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
商业楼

详情

  • 1.24
    英亩

房产描述

Commercial Sale - WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA Zoned Village Commercial and Located at the Gateway of Washington Crossing Historic Area, this 1.24 Acre Property Presents Tremendous Development Potential. Excellent Demographics and High-Volume Traffic Count with Frontage and Access from Taylorsville Road and General Washington Memorial Blvd. with Traffic Signal. Easy Access to Rt. 95, the Greater Philadelphia and Princeton Area. Presently used as an Auto Repair Business, there are many Business Use Possibilities, Starbucks, Bank, etc. Plenty of Parking Possibilities. Phase 1 and Phase 2 Environmental has been Completed. Bring Your Ideas.

上市日期: 2017年11月25日

MLS ID: 1004184219

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Total
代理经纪:
RE/MAX Total
(215)369-4663

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Total
代理经纪:
RE/MAX Total
(215)369-4663

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_