1102 Washington Crossing Road

房产描述

Commercial Sale - WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA Zoned Village Commercial and Located at the Gateway of Washington Crossing Historic Area, this 1.24 Acre Property Presents Tremendous Development Potential. Excellent Demographics and High-Volume Traffic Count with Frontage and Access from Taylorsville Road and General Washington Memorial Blvd. with Traffic Signal. Easy Access to Rt. 95, the Greater Philadelphia and Princeton Area. Presently used as an Auto Repair Business, there are many Business Use Possibilities, Starbucks, Bank, etc. Plenty of Parking Possibilities. Phase 1 and Phase 2 Environmental has been Completed. Bring Your Ideas.