房产描述

1309 Villa Mill Alley Sophisticated & strikingly handsome 5BR/4BA home on quiet street in the Casa Marina area. Recent renovations are found throughout the open floor plan, including a new kitchen and bathroom. Features downstairs & upstairs master suites, enormous rooms, covered balconies & wonderful outdoor living areas. Ceilings soar above gorgeous living spaces complete with formal dining room & a den w/separate entrance which would make a perfect home office opportunity. Pine floors, plantation shutters & a fireplace all add to a delightfully homey inside ambiance. Totally enclosed by a privacy fence is a truly hidden oasis where beautiful, lush gardens surround a heated pool & Jacuzzi creating the most fabulous tropical outdoor setting. A perfect home for entertaining, located in the X Flood Zone with 2 off-street parking spots & just 2 blocks to Duval and the beaches.