在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥14,248,764
Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

1309 Villa Mill Alley

约¥14,248,764
原货币价格 $2,249,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3529
    平方英尺

房产描述

1309 Villa Mill Alley Sophisticated & strikingly handsome 5BR/4BA home on quiet street in the Casa Marina area. Recent renovations are found throughout the open floor plan, including a new kitchen and bathroom. Features downstairs & upstairs master suites, enormous rooms, covered balconies & wonderful outdoor living areas. Ceilings soar above gorgeous living spaces complete with formal dining room & a den w/separate entrance which would make a perfect home office opportunity. Pine floors, plantation shutters & a fireplace all add to a delightfully homey inside ambiance. Totally enclosed by a privacy fence is a truly hidden oasis where beautiful, lush gardens surround a heated pool & Jacuzzi creating the most fabulous tropical outdoor setting. A perfect home for entertaining, located in the X Flood Zone with 2 off-street parking spots & just 2 blocks to Duval and the beaches.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 572943

联系方式

分部：
Truman & Co.
代理经纪:
Terri Spottswood
(305)587-3407

周边设施

周边设施
