在售 - Park City, UT, United States - ¥10,738,842
Park City, UT, 84060 - United States

7815 Royal Street A-232

约¥10,738,842
原货币价格 $1,695,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 1924
    平方英尺

房产描述

Prime Main Lodge Chateaux Condo With Ski Run Views From Every Bedroom! Rare main-lodge ski condo has premium views & location near lobby/amenities. Sunny exposure has great natural light and Deer Valley Resort ski run views. Austrian/Bavarian decor, with carpet & furnishings recently upgraded. 3 Bedrooms plus Murphy bed in living room (rents as 4 keys with multiple lock-out configurations) make this a trophy investment property with strong rental history. Multiple owner's closets within the residence, so you can travel with minimal luggage and still have all your favorite comforts of home. This luxury condominium residence is just steps from skiing, hiking and biking at Deer Valley Resort. The Chateaux at Silver Lake is a Forbes Four Star rated property with a restaurant, spa, bar, ski shop, fitness room, conference center, and concierge. On-site front desk makes this an easy second home to own from afar. Buyer to verify all details to buyer's own satisfaction.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 11704644

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams
代理经纪:
Erik Asarian
(435)659-9900

联系方式

周边设施

