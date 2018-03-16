1400 1st Ave

房产描述

1400 1st St Magnificent & manicured, this mid town stunner nestled behind its privacy walls will amaze and delight. 5BR/4BA, luxurious in every way from the solid Brazilian cherry floors, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including sub-zero and six burner Viking gas range, entertainers bar made of mahogany, hand-selected tile in every bathroom, hand-made wainscoting and custom crown molding. Every detail was considered with the highest quality and craftsmanship. Resort caliber pool and spa surrounded by tropical lush landscaping features 2 waterfalls and a swimming lagoon connected to the whirlpool/spa by a 52 ft canal bridged by a fabulous dining gazebo. Two car garage and plenty off-street parking.