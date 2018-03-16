高端地产新闻
在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥14,255,100
免费询盘

Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

1400 1st Ave

约¥14,255,100
原货币价格 $2,250,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3105
    平方英尺

房产描述

1400 1st St Magnificent & manicured, this mid town stunner nestled behind its privacy walls will amaze and delight. 5BR/4BA, luxurious in every way from the solid Brazilian cherry floors, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances including sub-zero and six burner Viking gas range, entertainers bar made of mahogany, hand-selected tile in every bathroom, hand-made wainscoting and custom crown molding. Every detail was considered with the highest quality and craftsmanship. Resort caliber pool and spa surrounded by tropical lush landscaping features 2 waterfalls and a swimming lagoon connected to the whirlpool/spa by a 52 ft canal bridged by a fabulous dining gazebo. Two car garage and plenty off-street parking.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 575312

联系方式

分部：
Truman & Co.
代理经纪:
Terri Spottswood
(305)587-3407

