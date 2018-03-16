高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Georgina, Canada - ¥19,109,816
免费询盘

Georgina, L0E 1L0 - Canada

56 Malone Road

约¥19,109,816
原货币价格 $3,016,260
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 9
    卧室
  • 7.5
    浴室 (7 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Historic Jackson's Landing Estate Property. 450 Feet Of Direct Waterfront At The Tip Of Jackson's Point Luxury Stone Residence Boasting 9 Bedrooms, 8 Baths, W/Water Views From Every Room. Beautiful Light, Panoramic Views & Gorgeous Sunsets. An Elegantly Casual Country Estate, Thoughtfully Renovated & Restored While Still Retaining Charm & Original Architectural Details. Zoned For B&B, Perfect 4 Season Or Recreational Retreat Near The Briars **** EXTRAS **** Included: Ss Commercial Monogram Gas Range And Hood Fan, 2 Ss Dishwashers, 1 Ss Oversized Monogram Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Elfs, Brdlm W/Laid, Window Treatments, Gdo, Large 2nd Floor Library. Permanent Dock, Gazebo, Seasonal Dock

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: N3988452

联系方式

分部：
KELLER WILLIAMS,Brokerage Indepentantly Owned and Operated
代理经纪:
Jennifer Jones
(416)702-1146xdirec

联系方式

分部：
KELLER WILLIAMS,Brokerage Indepentantly Owned and Operated
代理经纪:
Jennifer Jones
(416)702-1146xdirec

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_