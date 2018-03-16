房产描述

23 Driftwood Dr Impeccably maintained waterfront home on an elegant elegant street in the very desirable Key Haven neighborhood. Great floor plan w/ 3BD/4BA in addition to a home office that can be converted into a 4th bedroom. Centrally located great room & open kitchen. Relax on the balcony overlooking the canal or under your gazebo by the pool. Features include granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, surround sound, security system, outdoor lightning, irrigation, whole home generator, boat lift, davits and plenty of room for storage. Perfect for outdoor entertaining, relax in the jacuzzi and visit with guests sitting in the cool shade.