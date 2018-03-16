高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥12,031,304
免费询盘

Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

23 Driftwood Dr

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2800
    平方英尺

房产描述

23 Driftwood Dr Impeccably maintained waterfront home on an elegant elegant street in the very desirable Key Haven neighborhood. Great floor plan w/ 3BD/4BA in addition to a home office that can be converted into a 4th bedroom. Centrally located great room & open kitchen. Relax on the balcony overlooking the canal or under your gazebo by the pool. Features include granite counter tops, tile floors, stainless steel appliances, surround sound, security system, outdoor lightning, irrigation, whole home generator, boat lift, davits and plenty of room for storage. Perfect for outdoor entertaining, relax in the jacuzzi and visit with guests sitting in the cool shade.

上市日期: 2017年11月24日

MLS ID: 577347

联系方式

分部：
Truman & Co.
代理经纪:
Terri Spottswood
(305)587-3407

联系方式

分部：
Truman & Co.
代理经纪:
Terri Spottswood
(305)587-3407

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_