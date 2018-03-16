高端地产新闻
在售 - Richmond Hill, Canada - ¥7,830,123
Richmond Hill, L4E 2K5 - Canada

33 Bloomfield Trail

约¥7,830,123
原货币价格 $1,235,893
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Well Maintained Executive Home On Premium 70X143 Ft Pool-Sized Lot w/3 Car Garage In Desirable Oak Ridges Apprx 4000Sqft W/Practical Layout-Excellent +Fully Fin W/O Bsmnt.For Entertaining As For Gathering For Family &Friends.Liv Rm W/Bay Wndw O/L Front Garden.Fam Rm W/Gas F/P.Formal Din Rm W/French Drs.Eat-In Kit W/Granite Countertop & Backsplash,W/I Pantry &W/O To Patio.Spacious Mstr Br W/ W/I Closet & 5Pc Ensuite W/His/Her Vanities, Soaker Tub &Sep Shower **** EXTRAS **** Prof Fin Bsmt W/Fam Rm,W/I Clst.Premium Fully Fenced W/Stone Patio & Custom B/I Lattice &Pergolia. Fridge,Stove,Washer/Dryer,Cac,All Elfs,All Wndw Cov's,3Grg Remotes,Invisible Fence, Hwt(O),Shingles('11).Excl:Din Rm Chandelier,Bsmt Freezer

上市日期: 2017年11月23日

MLS ID: N3987011

联系方式

分部：
Re/max Hallmark Realty Brokerage
代理经纪:
Daryl King
(905)907-5464

周边设施

周边设施
