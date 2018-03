房产描述

Beautiful 347 Acres On Sturgeon Lake. $5,500,000 1100 Feet of Western Exposure Lakefront in Fenelon Falls. Surrounded by Multi-Million Dollar Properties, Gently Sloping to Water's Edge, Only 1 Hour Drive from G.T.A. Existing Home and Some Outbuilding on property, currently being Farmed. Substantial Woodlots are a Great Source of Income for Logging. for details