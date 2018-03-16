高端地产新闻
在售 - Ladera Ranch, CA, United States - ¥15,199,104
免费询盘

Ladera Ranch, CA, 92694 - United States

20 Fox Hole Road

约¥15,199,104
原货币价格 $2,399,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5.5
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5736
    平方英尺

房产描述

Your quest to find one of the finest custom homes in Ladera Ranch's guard-gated Covenant Hills collection will end at this estate on a corner homesite near the end of a cul-de-sac. Showcasing unparalleled attention to detail, exquisite craftsmanship and only the finest finishes and appointments, the sprawling residence hosts a 2-level floorplan of approx. 5,736 s. f. Five ensuite bedrooms are featured, including one on the main floor, along with 5.5 baths, a rotunda foyer with spiral staircase, an office, loft, formal living room, large formal dining room, and a casual great room with fireplace and a built-in entertainment center with surround sound. Dramatic wood beams crown a chef's kitchen with oversized island, prep sink, farmhouse sink, butler's pantry, dining area, white furniture-caliber cabinetry, walk-in pantry and high-end Viking appliances. Noteworthy refinements are led by a second staircase, wood and travertine flooring, crown molding, a laundry room on each floor and a wine cellar. Grand living continues in a master suite with fireplace, view deck, dual walk-in closets and a chic bath. A guest suite is ideal for overnight visitors and relatives, and a porte cochere leads the way to a motorcourt and garages. Fabulous 2nd level sunset, mountain and city light views embellish private grounds that reveal a pool and spa with fountains, a pavilion with wood beams, a custom fireplace and a built-in BBQ island.

上市日期: 2017年11月20日

MLS ID: OC17257909

联系方式

分部：
HomeSmart Evergreen Realty - Mission Viejo
代理经纪:
Tim Wolter
(949)338-3767

_