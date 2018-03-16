72777 Ravine Dr

房产描述

LAKEFRONT LUXURY, offered at $1,995,000 LAKEFRONT GEM boasts luxurious open concept space with barrel vaulted ceiling, skylights, fabulous 180 degree lake views! Total renovation 3 years ago transformed this home with the highest quality finishes, black stainless built in appliances on high gloss white cabinets, quartz backsplash & counters, 2 level island, engineered hardwood, separate dining, spacious den with fireplace & 3 bedrooms. Master ensuite is magazine quality, main floor bath hosts laundry facilities. Lower level walkout has separate entry, a stunning bar that serves as a 2nd kitchen, barn door slides across stairs to close off and lockable for separate quarters, 3 more bedrooms. Efficient Geothermal heating/cooling system, 400 Amp service, wired for gas generator. This property is almost one acre of private oasis, with pond for skating, lake for swimming, ravine with trails, it has everything. between Grand Bend & Bayfield!