61035a Twp Road 704 A

房产描述

TAMARACK ESTATES $2,588,800 Discover custom elegance in this flawlessly designed, gorgeous fully developed estate with walkout basement expertly embedded hillside in Tamarack Estates (near The Dunes). This stunning retreat has all the amenities one could desire, located seconds from the City on a 3.14 acre treed and landscaped lot. 5 bedrooms, 2 offices, Den / Poker Room, Library, Gym, Media Room. Main Floor boasts a chefs kitchen with granite countertops, an abundance of cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances (Wolf & Subzero), this home is an example of exceptional taste. Hardwood and tile flooring with custom Hunter Douglas California Shutters. Cozy wood-burning fireplace as well as 3 gas fireplaces c/w remote controls. Triple heated attached garage, triple heated detached shop with bathroom and RV sewer dump. Hot water heated basement floors. Check supplements for features. After viewing the photos & 3D tour you may agree that these pictures are worth more than 1,000 words. TRULY a BEAUTIFUL HOME. www.tamarackestates.com