在售 - Kamuela, HI, United States - ¥56,988,722
Kamuela, HI, 96743 - United States

62-3652 N Kiekiena Pl

约¥56,988,722
原货币价格 $8,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 8094
    平方英尺 (0.87 英亩)

房产描述

Residential, Wood Frame - KAMUELA, HI You have to see to appreciate so be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour at: http://bit.ly/2ivGhY9Bluffs. Locals will know what I'm saying...the "WOW" when I say, Lucky Bennett design and Clever Construction! The Bluffs at Mauna Kea Resort is located between the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and the Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel. Steps from both beachfront clubs. Amenities abound from the two golf courses to the oceanfront tennis courts. Beaches, tennis courts, golf courses...and a fantastic house also? Billiards room, Bar, Library, Office, and Gym! Want more? There is a two bedroom fully contained guest suite which it includes a full kitchen and two baths! Enjoy views of Maui and the ocean from the pool and Spa. Still want more?...see the 3 D Virtual Tour and Aerial Video http://bit.ly/BluffsMK

上市日期: 2017年10月18日

MLS ID: 611774

联系方式

分部：
Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties
代理经纪:
Eileen Lacerte, RB
(808)989-1862

