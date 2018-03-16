62-3652 N Kiekiena Pl

房产描述

Residential, Wood Frame - KAMUELA, HI You have to see to appreciate so be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour at: http://bit.ly/2ivGhY9Bluffs. Locals will know what I'm saying...the "WOW" when I say, Lucky Bennett design and Clever Construction! The Bluffs at Mauna Kea Resort is located between the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and the Westin Hapuna Beach Hotel. Steps from both beachfront clubs. Amenities abound from the two golf courses to the oceanfront tennis courts. Beaches, tennis courts, golf courses...and a fantastic house also? Billiards room, Bar, Library, Office, and Gym! Want more? There is a two bedroom fully contained guest suite which it includes a full kitchen and two baths! Enjoy views of Maui and the ocean from the pool and Spa. Still want more?...see the 3 D Virtual Tour and Aerial Video http://bit.ly/BluffsMK