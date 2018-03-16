414 Harbor View Lane

房产描述

Single Family Home - LARGO, FL Enjoy luxury living at it's finest in this spectacular, custom-built 6,200 square foot waterfront residence located in the prestigious and highly desirable community of Harbor Bluffs. This five-bedroom, five and a half bathroom family home has a clean and contemporary vibe with dramatic architectural details throughout. The heart of this home is it's highly functional kitchen that features chef-grade appliances all set within a rich palate of custom wood cabinetry and granite counters. The kitchen opens to an inviting family room adorned by coffered ceilings and wet bar, just perfect for entertaining both family and friends. A large master bedroom suite provides a gas fireplace, wet bar and a private balcony for enjoying your morning coffee or watching the evening sunset. Upscale amenities in the master bath include a huge walk-in closet, spa tub, marble flooring and his and hers water closets. For outdoor entertaining enjoy the heated pebble tec pool with spa, mature tropical landscaping and a beautifully manicured lawn that leads to approximately 100 feet of water frontage. The dock features a 10,000 lb lift and this prime deep water location provides boaters quick access to Clearwater pass and the Gulf of Mexico.