在售 - Agua Dulce, CA, United States - ¥6,963,711
Agua Dulce, CA, 91390 - United States

32140 Windrush Road

约¥6,963,711
原货币价格 $1,099,140
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3800
    平方英尺 (5.02 英亩)

房产描述

Seller is accepting back up offers! 5+4+Water feature+10 acres+Separate 2+1+5th wheel. Custom Old World Charmer! Impressive gated entry! Custom hardscape. Stone and Iron throughout. Wood beams and floors Granite counters in Kitchen with Large Island. Viking appliances. Custom Belgium Flemish Cabinets. Large Utility Laundry room. 10 foot garage doors. Antique Claw tub. Antique vanities throughout. Three zoned a/c. Ceiling fans thru out. Master include private space for office or additional closet space. Jacuzzi tub. 3 bedrooms down. 2 up.Large balcony. Large Loft. Andersen windows. Mature trees all thru the property. Outside BBQS 1 propane 1 charcoal. Fireplace. Water feature. Beautiful views of Vasquez Rock. Very private! Enclosed yard. Includes fenced garden or dog run. Exterior building 2 rooms can be office 1 bath. Pull down. Several Chain link pens. 5th Wheel. Lots of usable land!

上市日期: 2017年8月31日

MLS ID: SR17200291

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX of Santa Clarita - (Old Rd)
代理经纪:
Debbie Kelly
(661)255-2650

联系方式

_