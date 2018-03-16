32140 Windrush Road

房产描述

Seller is accepting back up offers! 5+4+Water feature+10 acres+Separate 2+1+5th wheel. Custom Old World Charmer! Impressive gated entry! Custom hardscape. Stone and Iron throughout. Wood beams and floors Granite counters in Kitchen with Large Island. Viking appliances. Custom Belgium Flemish Cabinets. Large Utility Laundry room. 10 foot garage doors. Antique Claw tub. Antique vanities throughout. Three zoned a/c. Ceiling fans thru out. Master include private space for office or additional closet space. Jacuzzi tub. 3 bedrooms down. 2 up.Large balcony. Large Loft. Andersen windows. Mature trees all thru the property. Outside BBQS 1 propane 1 charcoal. Fireplace. Water feature. Beautiful views of Vasquez Rock. Very private! Enclosed yard. Includes fenced garden or dog run. Exterior building 2 rooms can be office 1 bath. Pull down. Several Chain link pens. 5th Wheel. Lots of usable land!