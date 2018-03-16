高端地产新闻
在售 - Petersburg, Canada - ¥24,075,280
Petersburg, N0B 2H0 - Canada

1870 Bleams Road

约¥24,075,280
原货币价格 $3,800,000

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3698
    平方英尺

If you have been looking for the perfect horse facility, quit looking! Built from scratch and completed less than 2 years ago there is a stunning 80 x 200 arena with a spectacular viewing area, 14 stalls in a wonderful barn complete with security system, ample paddocks, a 60 x 156 shop/drive shed for all your equipment and toys and....a custom designed and built home that is to die for! All this on 103 acres of excellent land where you can grow your own hay, to your liking, or if you aren''t inclined that way rent it out to a cash cropper. All this only 5 minutes to Kitchener. Words can''t capture all this property has to offer - watch the video, then call for your private showing. Seeing is believing with this fine offering. (id:12244) Some of this listing content is licensed by The Canadian Real Estate Association and its member Real Estate Boards and Associations.
MLS ID: 30614520

经纪公司：
Royal LePage Royal City Realty
代理经纪:
Gordon Street
(519)824-9050

