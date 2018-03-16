1285 Norris Drive

Just Another Day in Paradise. . . Experience the best of everything in this exceptional oceanfront/marshfront home on The Peninsula in lnlet Point South, Litchfield Beach. Casual elegance, spacious yet comfortable with expanded porches for every view. Upgraded and unique finishes throughout, including a custom walk-in shower in master, custom master closet, custom tile shower in quest room #1, designer furnishings, brazilian walnut flooring and cypress ceilings on front and back porches, gas fireplace and range, custom two sided beach shower, creekside deck, boat hitching post and so much more. Complete remodel 2008 - including kitchen and all baths. This lovely home has never been rented and being gently enjoyed by it's loving owners. New HVAC - New garage doors - New landscaping/sod in June 2017 - An extra sturdy replacement walkway was installed in early 2017, secured to hardpack beneath loose sand, with additional support beams and with a lower profile to assure safety and stability. Sunrise over the Atlantic, soothing ocean breezes, creekside sunsets. . . what more could you ask for?

Additional Property Details