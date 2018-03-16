高端地产新闻
在售 - Elk Rapids, MI, United States - ¥28,510,200
Elk Rapids, MI, 49629 - United States

118 N Bridge Street

约¥28,510,200
原货币价格 $4,500,000

  • 27206
    平方英尺

EXCELLENT BUSINESS/DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY! Established, full service northwest Michigan marina on 915 feet of frontage with 49 covered boat slips and 62 uncovered boat slips; 4,300+ square feet of showroom/office/workshop space with an additional 1,900+ sq. ft. with restrooms/storage area and a 12,000+ sq. ft. storage building on-site. Marina is on 4.2 acres in a convenient, highly visible location with large parking area. Also included is an off-site 4-acre parcel with 3 storage buildings with over 27,000 sq. ft. combined space for seasonal boat storage. Successful boat sales, fully stocked ships store with marine supplies, dockside gas pumps, boat sales, storage and repair business. Be your own boss while you live, work and play in an idyllic waterfront community in a highly sought after location. The possibilities are endless.
MLS ID: 1840811

经纪公司：
RE/MAX of Elk Rapids
代理经纪:
Donald Fedrigon, Jr.
(231)218-8400

