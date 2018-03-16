高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Greensboro, GA, United States - ¥12,639,522
免费询盘

Greensboro, GA, 30642 - United States

1491 Bennett Springs Drive

约¥12,639,522
原货币价格 $1,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5788
    平方英尺

房产描述

Spectacular Water Front Home in Reynolds Lake Oconee with incredible panoramic views from almost every room in the house. This Custom Built Lake Home was beautifully designed with a sought after open floor plan and it features quality craftsmanship and fine appointments throughout. Offering 5 Bedrooms 5 Baths and 2 Half Baths spread out over almost 5800 square feet of living space, lake living at Reynolds Lake Oconee does not get much better than this. The shoreline is gentle and the Home is blessed with some of the biggest uninterrupted views of Lake Oconee. Ready access to a magnificent decks and patios make this the quintessential lakefront home. Don't miss this opportunity. Golf Membership available.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 48938

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty
代理经纪:
Brian Quinn
(706)347-2368

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty
代理经纪:
Brian Quinn
(706)347-2368

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_