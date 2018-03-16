高端地产新闻
在售 - Falmouth, Canada - ¥12,481,132
Falmouth, B0P 1L0 - Canada

899 Highway 1

约¥12,481,132
原货币价格 $1,970,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6234
    平方英尺 (40.0 英亩)

房产描述

A picture of exquisite taste & style, this 40 acre grand estate with panoramic views of the Minas Basin has much to offer. Included are a 6700 sf main homestead, a 3000 sf workshop, a 24x36 two level utility building and a Kentucky inspired 7800 sf stable! The stable is very flexible in that the stall walls & face are able to be moved to suit your needs. The present set up features 12 aisles, 7 custom 12x12 stalls, a 12x 24 broodmare stall, a 12x12 hot water equipped wash stall and an open 12x24 flex space. All stalls have rubber mats & awning windows. There is a finished, heated 12x24 tack room and a 12x24 feed room featuring a staircase with custom horseshoe railing that leads to an open 36x36 area with skylights & ceiling cupola above! The hayloft was designed for proper air flow in mind. Two roll-up carriage doors, one at each end, make for easy haying season. Two cupolas open in the hayloft & help to properly ventilate. All finished areas are tongue & groove pine. The possibilities for this property are endless; future winery, B&B, whatever you can dream!
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 201727772

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Supercity Realty
代理经纪:
Mariana Cowan Home Selling System
(902)450-5752

