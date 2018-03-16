高端地产新闻
在售 - Post Falls, ID, United States - ¥8,838,162
Post Falls, ID, 83854 - United States

10923 W Crystal Bay Rd

约¥8,838,162
原货币价格 $1,395,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4466
    平方英尺

房产描述

Stunning Spokane River frontage! Situated on .68 of an acre is an incredible 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home with an expansive detached shop that offers an additional 2 car garage, indoor RV parking and plenty of room for all your toys! This home provides a beautiful gourmet kitchen with granites counter tops, double ovens, gas cook top, an informal dining nook, formal dining room that can easily seat 12 guests with a custom elk antler chandelier and a bright open living room with a gas fireplace. Amenities include hardwood floors, A/C, security system, Ring doorbell, full home generator, large trex deck and luscious landscaping down to the waters edge. Park your boat and jet skis on the automatic lifts.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 17-11756

