1776 Upper Chelsea Road

$5,000 BUYER BROKER BONUS! OWNER SAID SELL!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PRIME LOCATION & CORNER LOT ON ONE OF UPPER ARLINGTON'S FINEST STREETS!! This Upper Chelsea beautiful home is loaded w/ charm & character. Refinished glistening original hardwood floors. Gorgeous, open and expanded chefs kitchen with high ceilings, new hanging bistro light fixtures and oversized stainless steel sub-zero refrigeration. ***NEWER 30 YEAR ROOF!***NEWER ELECTRIC PANEL! ***NEWER FURNACES!***NEWER FIREPLACE STAINLESS STEEL LINERS! ***NEWER PLUMBING IN BATHROOMS!***NEWER CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING SYSTEM! ***NEWER HOT WATER TANK***NEWER CUSTOM TILE FLOOR IN GUEST BATH!***NEWER FULL BATHROOM UPSTAIRS!*** Impressive 1st floor executives office complete w/ prominent built-ins & plenty of natural light w/ private